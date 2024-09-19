Laurens Together recently honored the work of the Laurens Central School maintenance and custodial staff. Front row, from left: Chuck Conklin, Steve West, Beth West, Bill Geodel, and Jack Mazzarolle; back row, from left: Sam “Bucky” Weitzel, Patrick Dugan, Jackie Tait, Joe Yager, Mike Fenton, and Lester Martin. (Photo provided)

The Partial Observer by Peggy Liddle

Laurens Together Lauds Work of School’s Facilities Staff

Laurens Together is a community action group of people who are interested in, and devoted to, improving their hometown community. Some activities organized by this group have included planting flowers at the Laurens Town Hall, picking up roadside litter, painting fire hydrants, gazebo, and bridge, and leading community events such as the Easter egg hunt and Christmas caroling evening.

A few months ago, at one of our meetings, Daniel Liddle presented the idea that we should recognize contributions by community groups and individuals who are important and impact our everyday lives. Dan’s thought was that we needed to recognize people who provided critical services and yet may not always receive the accolades for the work and contributions that they make to our community.

On Wednesday, September 4, during staff conference days at Laurens Central School, Laurens Together showed its appreciation for the services of the maintenance and custodial staff at LCS. This team of individuals maintains our school environment, keeping it clean, safe, and running smoothly for staff, students, and community members who use the facility.

Laurens Together Service Awards were given to Director of Facilities Steve West, Patrick Dugan, Mike Fenton, Bill Geodel, Lester Martin, Jack Mazzarolle, Jackie Tait, Sam (“Bucky”) Weitzel, Beth West, Joe Yager and Chuck Conklin.

Steve has led the maintenance and custodial staff for almost 20 years. His expectations for maintaining the school as a clean, safe environment have led to thorough, meticulous work when it comes to cleaning, waxing, painting, etc. He and his staff can take great pride in the fact that our school building looks as clean as it does and that we receive such positive feedback about its appearance. There are many wintry days where, without the dedication of Steve and his crew starting at 4 a.m., staff and students would not be able to come to school. He leads by example and is right there plowing and shoveling with his maintenance workers.

In addition to his work at the school, Steve has assumed a leadership role in the State School Facilities Association and has advocated for more funding for school safety. He serves as the school’s athletic director and has done a great deal of work to make the sports mergers with Milford a success. He also coaches youth soccer and basketball, and has volunteered at the Presbyterian Church to fix their hearing assist device to facilitate church members being able to hear the service.

Steve’s crew are just as exemplary as he is. Each of the maintenance and custodial staff bring their own expertise and personality to their school community. Patrick Dugan serves as the resident carpenter, roofer, and electrician and, in his free time, is the Trap Club leader in Laurens. Lester Martin is a daytime custodian who takes well-deserved pride in waxing the floors throughout the school. Jack Mazzarolle is always willing to help and can step in to take care of issues as needed. In addition, his prowess in the kitchen as a chef is obvious and his food delicious.

Mike Fenton, Joe Yager, and Chuck Conklin all liven and lift the spirits of our school through music, humor, and laughter. Mike also assists with coaching and serves as the school mascot. Chuck knows how to fix almost anything, from all types of equipment, cars and even the torn up sneakers of a child without resources to get new ones.

Bill Geodel serves as custodial staff and has spent many years volunteering with the Color Guard program by building props, helping with parking at home shows, and just about anything else that is needed to support the Color Guard program. Sam (Bucky) Weitzel has recently moved into a maintenance position and brings the ability to fix just about anything. In addition, Bucky serves as a fireman, helping to keep our homes safe.

Beth West and Jackie Tait are invaluable in the summer preparations for school to restart in September. Their efficiency, resourcefulness and energy have streamlined the process. Beth will also be serving as an elf for the Christmas festivities within the village by reading a story to participants in the Christmas caroling event at the town library in December.

For all of the hard team work, the Laurens Together members thanked the maintenance and custodial staff of Laurens Central School for who they are as individuals and for what they contribute to our school and community. Each person received an award certificate and small gift card as an expression of our appreciation.

Peggy Liddle is the chair of Laurens Together.