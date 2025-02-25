In Memoriam

Connor Jay Watson

2004-2025

CONNOR JAY WATSON

MOUNT VISION—Connor Jay Watson, age 20, passed away Saturday evening, February 22, 2025, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, surrounded by his family.

Connor was born February 25, 2004 at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, to his loving parents Rodney and Christine Watson.

In fall of 2009, Connor was eager to enter kindergarten at Laurens Central School. Tragically, he and his mother, Christine, and two siblings, Brandon and Kaitlyn, were involved in a two-vehicle crash on April 26, 2009 that forever changed his life and that of his family. Connor showed everyone his inner strength and, with the help of his family and friends, he persevered.

He began attending Springbrook as a day student in 2010, and attended school there until his passing. He was able to foster a love for learning, and was an eager and able student who overcame adversity daily.

During his life, Connor harbored a passion for traveling, and enjoyed exploring the world with his family. He also loved looking his best, and enjoyed wearing a tuxedo when he was his brother’s best man at his wedding in 2024.

Connor was a funny guy and a jokester, and enjoyed making his family and friends crack up daily. He had a joy for life that was infectious, and a dimpled smile that could make anyone grin.

Connor is survived by his mom and dad, Christine and Rodney Watson of Mount Vision; his brother, Brandon Watson, and wife Samantha Watson of Mount Vision and their children, Jack Watson and Elianna Chicoski; and his sister, Kaitlyn Watson, and long-term partner Jacob Lyons of Cobleskill. He is further survived by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Murdock, of Cooperstown; his paternal grandmother, Wanda Farber, and her husband, Rick, of Marietta, Georgia; his aunts and uncles Sherry and David Hotaling, Monica Holliman and fiancé, and Jessica and Jay Szwejbka; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Duane Hotaling, in 2012 and his paternal grandfather, Ronald Watson, in 2020.

A celebration of Connor’s life will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta (70 West Dormitory Road, Oneonta NY, 13820). Calling hours will begin at 1 p.m., with a service and reception to shortly follow. Anyone who attends is encouraged to share their favorite story or memory of Connor. He will be privately laid to rest later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick or the Super Heroes Humane Society in Oneonta. The Kinney Memorial Library was one of Connor’s favorite places to be from a young age, and his love for the library helped foster his curiosity and his love for books. Connor also had a lifelong love of animals, and grew up with pets for the entirety of his life.

Acknowledgments would like to be made for the care Connor received at the end of his life. Sherry and David Hotaling never left Connor’s side and provided never-ending support to Connor and his family through everything. The Laurens Emergency Squad, Otsego County Ambulance crew, and Emergency Room and ICU doctors and nurses at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown all worked tirelessly to get Connor the care he needed. Their commitment and dedication to Connor’s care is deeply appreciated.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.