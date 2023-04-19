HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 20

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Stop by for open mic followed by a presentation/reading this month by featured author, Oneonta mystery writer Lesley Diehl. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED—Artists are invited to apply to show your work during the annual “Art By The Lake” Festival. Painters, photographers, sculptors and more are invited to apply to set up a stand to display your work, sell your pieces, and do artist demonstrations. Deadline to apply is May 31. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit, or other handwork project to chat, share, and enjoy making. Held each first and third Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, seasoned noodles, Italian blend vegetables and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

TEEN ADVENTURES—3 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited for afternoon adventures with the Teen Advisory Group. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit flycreekfire.com for info.