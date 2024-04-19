HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser

for the Cooperstown Food Pantry

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 2 p.m. 13th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon to raise money for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. $20 donation for lunch and custom soup bowl from local chefs and potters. Parish Hall, Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2627 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry

EARTH FEST—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the Earth with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Includes vendors, information tables by various local organizations, workshops and much more. Check online for full schedule of events. Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/save-the-date-earth-fest

EXERCISE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CSC Spring Rowdeo. Concept 2 Erg Rowing machines will be set up by division on the gym floor for participants to race to the finish line. Registration, $15/person. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

AGRICULTURE—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Lifestyle Farming Conference.” Day of immersive learning farming and homesteading skills. Includes meat butchery, canning, mushroom growing, apiary management, much more. Cost, $110. SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. (518) 255-5632 or visit https://web.cobleskill.edu/lfc/

EARTH DAY—9 a.m. “Morris Earth Day Clean Up.” Help Morris Rotary, Butternut Valley Alliance and Morris Central School celebrate Earth Day with roadside and community clean up. Meet in Morris Central School parking lot, 65 Main Street, Morris. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Grey Fox Felting Workshop for Beginners.” Create 3-D art with wool and felting materials. Adults and teens welcome. Cost, $85/non-member. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1510 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Broom Making.” $95/non-members includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-broom/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Printing.” $95/non-members includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-printing/

FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2nd Annual Otsego County Steampunk + Oddities Expo.” Vendors, artists, authors, demonstrations, curated playlists, food trucks, more. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

ART—10:30 a.m. “Finger-Painting Day.” All are welcome to let their imaginations run wild. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Coffee & Coloring.” Coffee, donuts, and coloring books and pencils for adults. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. and noon. Annual Daffodil Jazz Brunch. Smooth jazz, delicious food, silent auction and a gardenful of daffodils. Proceeds go to Helios Care. $70/person or $130/couple. Hosted at the home of Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds, Franklin. Visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

OPERA—1 p.m., doors open at noon. The Met presents “La Rondine.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—1-7 p.m. Senior Recitals featuring soprano Kaleigh Brady, flutist Heidi Collischonn and bassist Jake Buchman. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

WALKING TOUR—2 p.m. “Fairchild Mansion Walking Tour. “Led by Bruce Van Buren. Learn about George Fairchild, U.S. congressman and the first chairman of the board of IBM. Admission by donation, reservations not required. Meet at the doors of the Masonic Lodge at 322 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory

WRITING—2-4 p.m. Creative writing workshop facilitated by Cooperstown writer/journalist Leslie Berliant. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

FUNDRAISER—3-9:30 p.m. “Feral Fest 2024.” Help community cats. Enjoy a day of music, beer, wine, and spirits tasting, with raffles, finger foods, and more. Proceeds go to feral cat management in Otsego County. General admission, $5. Sampling glass, $25. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CHICKEN DINNER—4 p.m. until sold out. Brooks’ House of BBQ chicken dinner. $14/dinner includes half a chicken, roasted potatoes, coleslaw and homemade dessert of choice. Beverage included with dine-in. Half chicken, $9. Take-out available. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or visit https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/

PERFORMANCE—7-8:30 p.m. “Write Out Loud.” Features a stunning variety of poetry, prose, short fiction and more by 20 local or regional writers. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “The Addams Family School Edition.” An original story about this wacky family. Presented by Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/off-off-broadway/regional/The-Addams-Family-School-Edition-Laurens

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR