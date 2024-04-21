HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 22

Mother’s Day Craft/Vendor Show

at Southside Mall

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “4th Annual Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Show.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “4th Annual Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Show.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

MUSIC—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s: Better Together.” Featuring renditions of jazz, originals, and popular standards performed by Danny Martin (trombone, drums), and Tom Ives (bass). Free. Refreshments provided, bring a bag lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish with lemon sauce, rice, Brussels sprouts and mandarin oranges. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

TECH HELP—1-3 p.m. Learn to navigate a personal device, find technological resources and get tech questions answered. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Slow Art” with Kevin Gray. A discussion on pieces from the Fenimore Art Museum’s permanent collection. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinic.” Free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required for three-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

AGING—4 p.m. Planning for Successful Aging series presents “How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones,” hosted by Helios Care. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Make and Take: Bird Seed Wreaths.” $20/person, includes supplies. Pre-registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR