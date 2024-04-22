HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Pre-Schoolers Story Time and Scavenger Hunt

at Fenimore Art Museum

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Toddlers and their families are invited for 1-hour program featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. This week features a color scavenger hunt and kitty color wheel. Included with museum admission. Held each Tuesday. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth to 2 years old. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Andes Rail Trail and Spur. Contact hike leaders Kathy and Bill Holmstrom at (607) 988-7180 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LUNCH & LEARN—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Empowering Local Business: Your Strategic Blueprint for Social Media Success.” Paperkite reveals a dynamic and engaging playbook for local businesses and non-profits to enhance their social media presence. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. $10/non-member. Registration required. KW Training Room, 31 Main Street, Suite 2B, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-lunch-learn-pizza-power-hour-empowering-local-business-your-strategic-blueprint-for-social-media-success-1110

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, and poke cake with topping. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. RedCrossBlood.org

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. Hartwick College Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

