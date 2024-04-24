HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Practice Public Speaking with

the Oneonta Toastmasters

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Requested online attendees sign in at 5:50 p.m. In person meetings held at The Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, song and activities to promote school readiness. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

AGING—10 a.m. “Medicare 101.” This class provides an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D and more. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions. Registration required. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-6144 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read to children. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Autumn Café, 244 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6845 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pasta and meatballs, garlic rolls, tossed salad and pears. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Helios Care: A Time To Talk.” Tammy Christman explains how Helios Care brightens life’s final months for patients and caregivers. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Family Film & Craft: WALL-E.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ART PANEL—4 p.m. “Made in Middlefield: Photography and Sculpture, Part II.” Artists discuss their practices, ambition and aims. Free and open to the public; reservations strongly recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice getting into roles, combat moves and more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Anrygnomes23@gmail.com or visit https://www.realmsnet.net/#events

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

ANNUAL DINNER—5:30-8 p.m. “Annual Spring Dinner and Award Ceremony.” Cocktails, networking, sit-down dinner and awards ceremony with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets, $119/individual. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-annual-spring-dinner-award-ceremony-1104

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LECTURE—7 p.m. Babcock Lecture: “Mapping and Monsters: Critical Theory in the Teratocene.” Presented by Robert Tally Jr., professor of English at Texas State University and author of “The Fiction of Dread: Dystopia, Monstrosity, and Apocalypse.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/babcock-lecture/

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. Hartwick College Wind Ensemble. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

