HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Catskill Choral Society

Performs ‘Carmina Burana’

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Catskill Choral Society, featuring the Cooperstown Central School Youth Choirs, soloists, two pianos and percussion. $25/adult. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety

DISCUSSION—8:30 a.m. “Coffee with Coop: Josh Rawitch and Paul D’Ambrosio.” Learn about the latest developments and exciting programs planned for 2024 at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. Registration required. Held via Zoom by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. “Spring Used Book Sale.” Cookbooks, fiction, large print, history, DVDs, much more. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Cherry-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

THEATER—3-4 p.m. Free information session and theater workshop. Learn about an original production, “Butter Nuts, the Valley, the Trail and the Stories,” for which would-be musicians, actors, dancers, magicians and others of all skill levels are being sought. To be performed 6/8 and 6/9. Produced by Gregson Theater and the Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MorrisHistoricalSociety/

OPENING—5-7 p.m. “Art & Music Night.” Cooperstown Central School students showcase visual arts and musical accomplishments. Food and drink provided. Exhibit open through 5/10. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

TOUR—5:30 p.m. “After-Hours Tour with Photographer Joshua Ives.” Featuring the new exhibit, “50-Pound Blanket,” chronicling Ives’ transition from a military career to civilian life. Registration required, $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

RECEPTION—5:30 p.m. “Through the Wire.” Mixed-media showcase featuring the work of students in the Fashion Buying and Merchandising program. Precedes the 2024 fashion show. Cogar Gallery, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3692/fashion-buying-and-merchandising-program-presents-fashion-show

FASHION SHOW—6 p.m. “Pose.” Herkimer College students showcase collections from streetwear to renaissance fashion. Free, open to the public. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3692/fashion-buying-and-merchandising-program-presents-fashion-show

CONCERT—6:30-9 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Disruptor Extended Play release show with support from Brotality, Dedwurm and Off Beat Degradations. $5 entry fee. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present “The Psychic.” A struggling writer puts a sign on his door advertising psychic reading and finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery. General admission, $23.18/adult on Eventbrite; $20 at the door. Also showing 4/27 and at 2 p.m. on 4/28. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR