HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Otsego County Historical Societies

Gather to Present Local History

HISTORY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2024 Partners in Preservation.” Historians from villages, towns, and organizations throughout Otsego County gather to exhibit and share knowledge. This year’s theme is “Businesses Past and Present.” Event includes keynote speaker Aaron Sorenson, who will discuss the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Free, open to the public. Light lunch served at nominal cost. Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association at the AmVets Building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earth Day. Featuring a farmers’ market, local vendors, environmental education, family-friendly activities and more. Between Dietz Street and Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

LOCAL LAUNCH—9 a.m. “Local Launch Party and Spring Open House.” Shop, sample and get in the community spirit. Complementary beverages available. Badger Face Beauty Supply, 122 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. info@badgerfacebeautysupply.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/badgerfacebeauty/

CLEAN-UP—9-11 a.m. Spring Clean-up at Fairy Spring Park. East Lake Road, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fairy-Spring-Park/468879086475213

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Quiet Cat Café.” Grab a drink, have a snack and play with adorable/adoptable kitties. Reservations required. Presented in partnership with the Susquehanna SPCA. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to noon. Collection for the Friends of the Village Library book sale. Accepting used books in good condition. No textbooks or travel books. Side entrance of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “SHIFT New York Holistic and Psychic Fair.” Psychic readers, energy healers, vendors, workshops, presentations, more. $13/day. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or visit https://shiftnewyork.com/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Square Foot Gardening.” $95/non-members includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-square/

PERFORMANCE—10:30 a.m. Binghamton Morris Men Dancers. Major’s Inn, 14 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. kkearns5592@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/binghamton.morris

RELIGION—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Rise Up & Pray CNY.” Fellowship, encouragement and prayer will fellow moms and grandmas. Includes devotion by guest speaker Jill Falletta, Moms in Prayer New York State coordinator. Lunch/refreshments provided. Grace Christian Fellowship, 1250 Fisher Avenue, Cortland. (585) 519-1065 or visit https://momsinprayer.org/events/rise-up-pray-central-new-york/

ARKELLEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with activities, snacks, used book sale and art all day. Includes Winslow Homer Wood Engravings Scavenger Hunt, spring tree painting for kids at 1 p.m., Black Out Poetry and bookmark collage making. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. Spring Used Book Sale. Cookbooks, fiction, large print, history, DVDs, much more. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

RECYCLING—Noon to 3 p.m. “OCCA Drive-Through-Drop-Off.” Accepting difficult-to-recycle materials, including clothing, textiles, Styrofoam, cork, paper shredding, more. Registration required. Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/save-the-date-drive-through-drop-off

PERFORMANCE—12:30 p.m. Binghamton Morris Men Dancers. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

BENEFIT—1-5 p.m. “Second Annual Spring Fling Chicken Wing Thing.” Sample chicken wings from local restaurants, Butternuts beers, vote on the People’s Choice award, more. $20. Proceeds benefit the Butternut Valley Food Pantry. Butternuts Beer and Ale, 4020 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 263-5070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutsBeerAndAle

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

STORYTIME—1:30-3 p.m. “(Create a) Story Time with Rod.” Free, collaborative creative experience for kids aged 5-12 (and their caregivers). Once the story is written, the children will illustrate it. All materials provided. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/create-a-story-time-with-rod/

PERFORMANCE—3 p.m. Binghamton Morris Men Dancers. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/binghamton.morris/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Catskill Choral Society, featuring Cooperstown Central School Youth Choirs, soloists, two pianos and percussion. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. Senior recital featuring guitarist Benjamin Hulbert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

PERFORMANCE—4 p.m. Binghamton Morris Men Dancers. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/binghamton.morris/

FOLK CONCERT—7 p.m. “Dan Berggren Benefit Concert.” Tradition-based folk singer explores the many dimensions of home, hardworking people, caring for the planet, more. Benefit for Youchaou’s School in Mali, West Africa, a project of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta. Admission is by donation. Chapin Memorial Chapel, Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. mali@uuso.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and others are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR