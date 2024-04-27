HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Prepare Local Community Gardens

GARDEN—1-4 p.m. Kid Garden Community Work Day. Kid Garden, Cooperstown Elementary School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. coopkidgarden@gmail.com or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/o/cooperstown-csd/page/kid-garden

GARDEN—1 p.m. Join local 4-H members for spring cleaning of the Community Garden. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “Let’s go Birding Together.” Presented in conjunction with OCCA’s Queer Outdoors Program and Oneonta Pride Alliance. 1.5-hour walk to view returning migrant birds, led by DOAS Director Jane Bachman. Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Trail. Meet at the parking lot just past the transfer station on Silas Lane, Oneonta. jbachwim60@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

BIRDING—10-11:30 a.m. “Hike to a Blue Heron Nesting Grove.” Unique perspective into the world of nesting blue herons at a privately-conserved property. Free. Registration required. Van Hornesville. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “SHIFT New York Holistic and Psychic Fair.” Psychic readers, energy healers, vendors, workshops, presentations, more. $13/day. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or visit www.shiftnewyork.com

MINGLE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Mingle & Meet the Baby Goats.” Coffees, tea, live music, and baby goats. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

BOOK SALE—Noon to 3 p.m. Spring Used Book Sale. Cookbooks, fiction, large print, history, DVDs, much more. Fill a bag for $1 with selected books. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

OPEN STUDIO—2-5 p.m. Experienced potters are invited to experiment without instruction at CANO’s ceramic studio with Diana Cozzens. $25/class. Pre-registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. “Places.” Spring concert presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Works include “Army of the Nile,” “Galito Pasodoble,” “The Pathfinder of Panama,” more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

