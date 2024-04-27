Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Prepare Local Community Gardens

GARDEN—1-4 p.m. Kid Garden Community Work Day. Kid Garden, Cooperstown Elementary School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. coopkidgarden@gmail.com or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/o/cooperstown-csd/page/kid-garden

GARDEN—1 p.m. Join local 4-H members for spring cleaning of the Community Garden. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “Let’s go Birding Together.” Presented in conjunction with OCCA’s Queer Outdoors Program and Oneonta Pride Alliance. 1.5-hour walk to view returning migrant birds, led by DOAS Director Jane Bachman. Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Trail. Meet at the parking lot just past the transfer station on Silas Lane, Oneonta.  jbachwim60@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

BIRDING—10-11:30 a.m. “Hike to a Blue Heron Nesting Grove.” Unique perspective into the world of nesting blue herons at a privately-conserved property. Free. Registration required. Van Hornesville. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “SHIFT New York Holistic and Psychic Fair.” Psychic readers, energy healers, vendors, workshops, presentations, more. $13/day. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or visit www.shiftnewyork.com

MINGLE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Mingle & Meet the Baby Goats.” Coffees, tea, live music, and baby goats. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

BOOK SALE—Noon to 3 p.m. Spring Used Book Sale. Cookbooks, fiction, large print, history, DVDs, much more. Fill a bag for $1 with selected books. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown  

OPEN STUDIO—2-5 p.m. Experienced potters are invited to experiment without instruction at CANO’s ceramic studio with Diana Cozzens. $25/class. Pre-registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. “Places.” Spring concert presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Works include “Army of the Nile,” “Galito Pasodoble,” “The Pathfinder of Panama,” more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…