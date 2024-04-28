HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 29

Midday Jazz Concert

MUSIC—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s: Chris White and Wayne Gottlieb.” Featuring jazz, swing jazz and originals performed by White (cello) and Gottlieb (guitar/vocals). Free. Refreshments provided, bring a bag lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SAFETY—9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. arrive at 8:45 a.m. for registration. “AARP Driver Safety Course.” Pre-registration required. $30/non-member. Bring lunch, snack, drink, driver’s license and AARP card (members only). Otsego County Meadows Office Building, Emergency Services, Classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (315) 855-4715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken broccoli Alfredo, tossed salad, garlic rolls and no-bake cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/calendars/

AGING—4 p.m. “Estate Planning: Trusts, Medicaid and More.” Part of the Planning for Successful Aging series, hosted by Ryan Coutlée, Esq. of the Coutlée Law Office. Session is full—waitlist only. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required for the 3-year booster. Richfield Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

