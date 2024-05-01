Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 2

“Spring Birding…Naturally” PEO Presentation
at the Clark Sports Center

SPRING—1 p.m. “Spring Birding… Naturally.” Presented by the Oneonta Chapter of PEO at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 267-0539 or visit https://www.peointernational.org/

EMPLOYMENT—9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Job Fair. Open to the public. ONC Boces gymnasium, 1914 County Route 35, Milford. (607) 286-7715 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-job-fair-onc-boces-1108

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Library staff read to children. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections At Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Classification and Visualization: Explorations in SUNY Oneonta’s Herbarium.” Exhibit exploring the historical tie between scientific study, classification and documentation, and supporting visual materials created by artists and scientists. On view through 6/9. Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more. Uses lightest touch with foam padded weapon combat system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies  

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

