Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 3

Fun Dance with the Otsego Dance Society

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Features music by the band Eivey, featuring Eileen Kalfass and Harvey Nusbaum, with Hilton Baxter calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Rummage & Book Sale” with $2 bag sale after noon. Presented by the United Women in Faith at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://firstumc-oneonta.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SPRING—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “3rd Annual Native Plant Sale.” 25+ native plant species available. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/theferneryatwhitehouse

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheesy egg bake, sausage patty, hash browns, muffin and a fruit cups. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “No-Mow May” and what to do with grass clippings. Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FUNDRAISER—5-9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Tryon Inn Restaurant & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3331 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/  

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “Totems and Opuscula: The Work of Richard Talcott and Carol Swierzowski.” First Friday event. Includes refreshments by Erich of Coffee & Crumb Café. Show runs through 6/2. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Rent, the Musical.” Tony Award-winning musical based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Cost, $20/person. Also showing 5/4 and at 2 p.m. on 5/5. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. Visit www.tritowntheatre.com

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The SpongeBob Musical.” SpongeBob and friends save Bikini Bottom from a volcano with the power of music and optimism. $25/adult. Also showing 5/4 with a matinee at 3 p.m. on 5/5. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

COMEDY—8 p.m. Stand-up comedy with Jamal Harrington. Featuring Jonathan Ziegel and Keith McKenzie. Hosted by Glenn Cohen. Tickets, $20. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…