HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 3

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Features music by the band Eivey, featuring Eileen Kalfass and Harvey Nusbaum, with Hilton Baxter calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Rummage & Book Sale” with $2 bag sale after noon. Presented by the United Women in Faith at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://firstumc-oneonta.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SPRING—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “3rd Annual Native Plant Sale.” 25+ native plant species available. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/theferneryatwhitehouse

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheesy egg bake, sausage patty, hash browns, muffin and a fruit cups. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “No-Mow May” and what to do with grass clippings. Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FUNDRAISER—5-9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Tryon Inn Restaurant & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3331 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “Totems and Opuscula: The Work of Richard Talcott and Carol Swierzowski.” First Friday event. Includes refreshments by Erich of Coffee & Crumb Café. Show runs through 6/2. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Rent, the Musical.” Tony Award-winning musical based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Cost, $20/person. Also showing 5/4 and at 2 p.m. on 5/5. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. Visit www.tritowntheatre.com

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The SpongeBob Musical.” SpongeBob and friends save Bikini Bottom from a volcano with the power of music and optimism. $25/adult. Also showing 5/4 with a matinee at 3 p.m. on 5/5. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

COMEDY—8 p.m. Stand-up comedy with Jamal Harrington. Featuring Jonathan Ziegel and Keith McKenzie. Hosted by Glenn Cohen. Tickets, $20. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

