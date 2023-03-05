HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 4

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 35 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1682 or visit stjoseph.work/google-calendar

TEEN ADVENTURES—3 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited for afternoon adventures with the Teen Advisory Group. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project from sewing, knitting, sketching or painting and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/