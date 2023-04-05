HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 5

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by the band “Men in Black” with Robbie Poulette calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

DOG SHOW—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Del-Otse-Nango Kennel Club for a fun weekend featuring the Fast Coursing Ability Test. All breeds welcome for this three-day event. Held at Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Visit donkc.com to sign up and for info.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL—Noon to 1 p.m. Welcome the new “Vêsucré” vegan ice cream parlor to Oneonta. Even features a ribbon cutting followed by vegan ice cream with the community. Held in Muller Plaza, Oneonta. RSVP by 5/3. Visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-ribbon-cutting-ice-cream-social-vesucre-1081?calendarMonth=2023-05-01 for info.

OPENING RECEPTION—5–8 p.m. Celebrate the opening of “Horizon Lines,” an exhibit by artists Marc Pelletier, Garlyn Maginnis and Nathaniel Anderson. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Come out for a fun night of jazz music with Rich Mollin. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and

Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/