HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 5

Breakfast with the Fly Creek Area Historical Society

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes and more with the Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Suggested donation, $10/adult. Held at the Old Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

ROWING CLUB—Noon to 4 p.m. “Boat and Oar Moving.” Move boats and oars into place for the summer season with the Otsego Area Rowing Club. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. OtsegoAreaRowing@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoAreaRowing

FUNDRAISER—Noon; registration at 11 a.m. Cornhole Tournament. Proceeds benefit the bowling alley restoration. Food/drink available, 50/50 raffle, 50% cash payout, more. $50/team in the competitive division. Bring your own partner, as we are playing doubles today. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 437-0650 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Elks-Lodge-1312-100085366754636/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Spring Picnic.” Outdoor games, mocktails and fun people. All welcome. Bring a dish to pass or just an appetite. Wilber Park, Albert Morris Drive, Oneonta. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-spring-picnic

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Final Concert.” Tickets, $5/person. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

