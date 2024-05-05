Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 6

Preview Master Gardener Heritage Plant Sale

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Preview the upcoming Master Gardener Plant Sale. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2411456375729967

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using personal devices, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti and meatballs, green beans, garlic knots and poke cake with topping. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/

AGING—4 p.m. Planning for Successful Aging series presents “Programs Available to Age in Place at Home,” hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Office for the Aging. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta-Hartwick Orchestra. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/

