HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 9

THEATER COURSE—10 a.m. to noon. All adults are invited to a collaborative theater course around the theme of “Tales of Love & Transformation.” Participants will learn mime, acting, storytelling, mask making, and improvisation to create original vignettes for live shows. Classes held each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Show dates are June 16 at 6:30 and June 17 at 3. Classes and performances held at The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register by calling (607) 895-6032 or visit gregson.theater/new.html for info.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Glenn Waffle Memorial Trail, Laurens, with hike leader Linda Pearce. (607) 432-8969. Visit susqadk.org

CREATE A STORY—4-6 p.m. Bring the children down for a fun afternoon with Jules Feiffer where he interprets and illustrates a story that the children create. Followed by a book signing event. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/figure-drawing/2023-05-09/