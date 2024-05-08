HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 9

Three Mile Point Spring Cleaning

VOLUNTEER—4 p.m. Three Mile Point Park Spring Clean-up! Wear gloves and bring a rake (if you have one) and a friend. Three Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with an instructor. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read to children. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Bella Michaels, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and oatmeal cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Wild Swimming” with Jim Patrick. Hear about a local man’s decades-long exploration of different types and bodies of water, and learn about safety, gear, and the associated joys. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more using the lightest touch with a foam padded weapons system. No experience needed. Padded weapons available for loan. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

WORKSHOP—6-9 p.m. “Flower Pot Mosaic Class with Wendy Reich.” Registration required. $50/person, materials provided. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SEASON OPENING—7 p.m. “La Perla” Colombian trio performs their bombastic music inspired by Caribbean traditional sounds. $25/adult. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/

