HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 10

Medicare Overview at the
Richfield Springs Library

AGING—10:30 a.m. “Medicare 101.” Class to provide an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D and more. A Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions. Registration required. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 432-6144 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. “Shop & Dine Out For A Cause.” Shop businesses in Sidney to support Helios Care programs. Main Street, Sidney. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

KNITTING CLUB—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15-minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall next to Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. The Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheeseburger deluxe, corn, spinach and chocolate ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Fetterly Forest Conservation Area, 302 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-fetterly-forest

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

ART CLASS—1-4 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Pop-up, non-instructional workshop with nude models holding a long pose. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fee. Cooperstown Art Association classroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SALE—3-7 p.m. “Estate Garage Sale.” Furniture, dressers, lamps, tools, household items, kitchenware, more. From Elizabeth Lamont at 50 Woodside Drive, Oneonta. (434) 229-1859.

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Chicken BBQ Dinner.” Eat in or take out. Fee. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Includes beer-battered fried haddock, French fries, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage with dine-in. Take-out available. Open to the public. Fee. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Live at the Mansion: Brian Halliday & Wyatt Ambrose Duo Concert.” Original music and creative covers. Admission, $15. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

