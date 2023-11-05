HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 12

NATURE GROUP—Noon. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun seasonal walk and pond study around the covered bridge and beaver pond trails. This group, geared for homeschooled students but open to everyone, will examine the wetlands, beaver ponds, and Shadow Brook for nesting waterfowl, macro-invertebrates, and signs of local animals. Will also discuss adaptations, plant ID and the park’s natural history. Please dress for the weather. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-glimmerglass-state-park/

EXHIBIT OPENS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibit “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show” opens to the public, featuring 42 pieces by 37 artists from across New York State in contemporary and traditional genres of oil, acrylic, gouache, watercolor, photography, and sculpture. Show runs through July 23. Reception and awards presentation held 1-4 p.m. on May 20. Admission, $9/adult. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org

MEDICARE 101—10:30 a.m. Learn more and get your questions answered in an informative session discussing Medicare health insurance including Parts A, B, C, D, and more. Helpful for individuals turning 65 who need to sign up, those who intend to work a few more years, and those already on Medicare and want a better understanding. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging at the Worcester/Schenevus Library, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theatre presents “Rent,” the rock musical about living for today featuring local talent. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.ticketleap.com/rent/details