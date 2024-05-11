Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 12

Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast

MOTHER’S DAY—9:30 a.m. Mother’s Day pancake breakfast with eggs, pastries, coffee and more. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (844) 847-2871 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownAG

BIRDING—8-10 a.m. “Spring Bird Walk at the DOAS Sanctuary.” Spot returning migrants, ranging from warblers to orioles and possibly raptors. Walk requires some hill-climbing and hiking over uneven ground. Mud possible. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary and Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown  

CONCERT—4 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents a special Mother’s Day program with the Ariel Quartet. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. (877) 666-7421 or visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/

FAREWELL—4 p.m.; doors open at 3 p.m. “The Mothers of Intention: 20th Anniversary and Farewell Show.” Tickets, $10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

