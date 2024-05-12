HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 13

Senior Lunch with the Otsego

County Office for the Aging

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, and pudding with topping. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with an instructor. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. “Spring Painting Project with Marjorie Landers.” $20/person includes supplies. Registration required. Presented by Connections at Clark Sport Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Blue Grass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor. Cost, donation of 1 non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/calendars/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

FARMERS’ MARKET—4-7 p.m. Indoor Bainbridge Farmers Market. Vendors, food trucks and more. Held each Monday. Bainbridge Community Center, 7 Prospect Street, Bainbridge. (607) 624-5260 or visit https://www.facebook.com/bainbridgefarmersmarket

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive 3-year booster. Large Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

