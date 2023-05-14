HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 15

COMMUNITY CONCERT & WORKSHOP—10 a.m. The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble invites the community to enjoy a performance featuring the Emmy award-winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet from NYC. Followed at 12:15 by a musical jam/workshop for local musicians (primarily string instruments). Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or visit ldye.org

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of Oriental beef with stir-fry vegetables, fluffy rice and mixed fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php