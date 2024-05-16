HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 17

Three Exhibits Opening at

Cooperstown Art Association

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “33rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibit: Essential Art.” On view thru 6/26. “The Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club: A Group Exhibit” on view thru 6/19. “Passage: A Solo Exhibit by Kristen Griger” on view thru 6/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

DEADLINE—Deadline to sign up for the Cooperstown Village Yard Sale Day and to be included on the village map. $20 fee includes place on the map, a yard sign and automatic registration with the village clerk. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownYardSales/

CONNECTIONS—8 a.m. “Brookwood Gardens: Bird Watching with Becky Gretton.” Off-campus event. Bring binoculars and dress appropriately. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center at Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2411456375729967

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Rummage Sale.” Clothes, house wares, books, toys and more to support the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild. Includes a bag sale from 3-5. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or visit https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for beginners that can be modified for those with physical challenges. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti and meatballs, green beans, garlic knots and poke cake with topping. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Great for all ages. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fee. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursday 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DRIVE-IN MOVIE—Dusk, doors open at 7 p.m. Double feature of “IF” (PG) followed by “Kung Fu Panda 4” (PG). Fees apply. Rain or shine. Unadilla Drive-In, 1706 State Highway 7, Unadilla. (607) 369-2000 or visit https://www.facebook.com/unadilladrivein

CONSERVATION—7-9 p.m. “Bringing the Endangered American Burying Beetle Back to New York.” Presented by Dr. Carmen Greenwood, professor/insect ecologist at SUNY Cobleskill. Free, open to the public. Refreshments available. Also available via Zoom; registration required. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://doas.us/calendar/

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. “Magic Beyond Imagination,” featuring two world-class magicians. General admission, $39.50 on Eventbrite. Also showing 5/18. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

