Songwriters in Concert

at the Dunderberg Gallery

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Pairings: Songwriters and the Songs they Love.” Keith Torgan and friends Stuart Kabak and Mary Cordelia Myers. Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://dunderberggallery.com/

BIRDING—All day. “Big Day Bird Count 2024.” Birders locate as many bird species as they can in a single day and report to Coordinator Charlie Scheim. Data to be used in conservation efforts. (607) 434-4880 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Otego Days Book Sale and Information Booth.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

CLEAN SWEEP—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “16th Annual Hartwick Clean Sweep.” Hartwick residents are invited to dispose of everything from old furniture, to household appliances containing Freon, tires, and more. Not accepting electronics, hazardous waste or green waste. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

SPRING—8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Spring Cleanup Day.” Help clean the grounds and perform annual maintenance at the Sportsmen’s Club. Includes coffee and donuts, followed by lunch at noon. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

VOLUNTEER—9 a.m. Clean up the LaCava Nature Center for use by gym classes, Red Bursey summer programs and the community. Hand tools available, bring your own if possible. Meet at the pergola in front of the high school. All welcome. LaCava Nature Center, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. lacava.naturecenter@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

HERITAGE DAY—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “15th Annual South Otselic Fishing & Heritage Day.” Duck derby, visit the state fish hatchery, Haudenosaunee programs, fishing programs, workshops and more. Various locations around South Otselic. (315) 653-7490 or visit https://ovfish.org/

TOURNAMENT—9 a.m. “Asst. Chief Adam C. Burgess Memorial Golf Tournament.” Support the Mount Vision Fire Department. Fee includes greens, cart, more. Held at Colonial Ridge Golf, 195 Bateman Road, Laurens. (607) 263-5291 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

PERMIT—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “18-Hr. New York State Pistol Permit Course.” Two-day course designed to meet/exceed the new NYS minimum curriculum for the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. First day is held at F&C Firearms; second day at Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club. Price includes firearm rental, ammunition, range fees and lunch on both days. F&C Firearms, 27482 State Highway 23, Stamford. training@fcfirearmsny.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

RACE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Glimmerglass Triathlon.” Begins with the 1.5 open water paddle, followed by a 16.5 mile bike ride, then a 10K run. Team options available. Registration required. Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Begins/concludes at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-glimmerglass-triathlon/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to Noon. Produce, arts, crafts, and more from area vendors. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SPLASH PATH—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. “11th Annual Splash Path 5K and Fun Walk.” Vendors, music, food. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

SPRING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Spring Carnival” with Head Start and Early Head Start. Game and activity stations, face painting, Utica ZooMobile and more. 6th Ward Booster Club Field, 6 Scramling Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ofoinc

GARAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Vintage Treasure Sale.” Organized by Rotary Club of Cooperstown. Fabulous finds at fabulous prices. Christ Church Parish Center, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownrotaryclub

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Blacksmithing for Beginners.” Introductory class for people interested in beginning to learn the art of blacksmithing. Participants will build and take home a uniquely hand-crafted letter opener. $120/non-member, lunch/materials included. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-blacksmithing-for-beginners/

BOOK FAIR—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore an eclectic selection of books, from gift shop staples to vintage tomes. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

PLANETARIUM—Learn about the cosmos in three presentations. $3/person/show. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aj-read-science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.” 35-minute film following a dog named Max on his journey to the moon.

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.” 45-minute tour showcasing the constellations currently in the sky.

• 1:30 p.m. “Out There: The Quest for Exoplanets.” Learn about how astronomers search for planets beyond our solar system.

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 4 p.m. “Plant, Pottery & Jewelry Sale!” Donations gratefully accepted. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

SPRING—Noon to 3 p.m. “Spring Fling Field Day & Chicken BBQ!” Includes Chinese raffle, skeet/trap shoot, spring raffle, more. All welcome. Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, 615 Louis Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8096 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BurlingtonFlatsFGC

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. “Wheel Throwing with Karla Andela.” Adults only, registration required. Fee. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

ARTIST RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show.” Award ceremony and reception. Free, all welcome. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LIBRARY—1:30 p.m. “Writer’s Revision Workshop.” With multi-award winning sci-fi/fantasy author Premee Mohamed. Presented online via Zoom by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

TRAVEL—2 p.m. “Egypt, Then and Now.” Local poet/author/editor Brenda-Louise Carpenter shares highlights of her journey to Egypt in 2017-2018. Free. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. kodonnell@stny.rr.com

GRANGE—4:30-7 p.m. Chili Supper. Fees apply. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-4656 or (607) 237-2930.

ROLE PLAY—5-9 p.m. Play “Magic the Gathering” with the group. Held every other Saturday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

