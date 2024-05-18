HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 19

Local Steam Engines with

the Maryland Historical Society

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. Town of Maryland Historical Society presents Schenevus native Tom Beams speaking on the steam engines he has built, plus a discussion of the local history of their use. Followed by business meeting. AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.” Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, coffee and juice. Fee. Proceeds benefit 2025 student trip to Italy and Greece. Richfield Springs Central School Cafeteria, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RichfieldCSD/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: Study & Practice Group.” Free. Held each Sunday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 4 p.m. “Plant, Pottery & Jewelry Sale!” Donations gratefully accepted. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

OPEN HOUSE—2-4 p.m. “14th Annual Sacred Sites Open House” with the New York Landmarks Conservancy. Docents speak on the history of the sanctuary of this historic memorial. Free and open to the public. Chapin Memorial, Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Verona Quartet.” World-class string quartet performs works by Mendelssohn, Bacewicz and Beethoven. Admission by donation. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

DANCE—5-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance” with DJ Isha & Dzeli. Presented by The Roving Dance Party. Fees apply. Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. Visit https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/rovingdanceparty

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “National Pet Month Bingo” to support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Minimum purchase applies. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

