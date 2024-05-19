HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 20

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Penguins and Seals and Ice, Oh My!” Presented by Jessie Ravage. Experience Antarctica through Ravage’s travelogue of her trip in December 2023. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

DEADLINE—Last day for local authors to submit materials to be included in the Village Library of Cooperstown’s 75th Birthday Celebration. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of potato salad, turkey Reuben, cauliflower and cranberry apple cup. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1-3 p.m. “Tech Help.” Navigate a personal device, find technological resources and get tech questions answered. Appointments required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost is the donation of 1 non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/calendars/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” First come, first served. Dogs must be leashed. Cats/ferrets must be in carriers. Previous rabies certificate required in order to receive the three-year booster. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—7 p.m. “Otego’s Mysterious Dr. Dwight Hunt.” Presented by Mary Johnson-Butler with the Otego Historical Society. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

