HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 21

Seniors Dine Out with the

Richfield Springs Community Center

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dill carrots and vanilla ice cream. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6:30 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Gilbert Lake State Park, Twin Fawns Trail, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes at (607) 434-4766 or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

AGING—1 p.m. “Medicare 101.” Class provides an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D and more. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Gmail Tips and Tricks.” Unlock the full potential of Gmail with the technology librarian. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

