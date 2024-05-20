Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 21

Seniors Dine Out with the
Richfield Springs Community Center

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dill carrots and vanilla ice cream. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/  

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6:30 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a free haircut coupon. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Gilbert Lake State Park, Twin Fawns Trail, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes at (607) 434-4766 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

AGING—1 p.m. “Medicare 101.” Class provides an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D and more. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Gmail Tips and Tricks.” Unlock the full potential of Gmail with the technology librarian. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…