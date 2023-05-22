HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 23

MOVEOUT DAY SALE—9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to browse items donated by SUNY Oneonta students on move-out day. Held at the Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7831 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support local non-profit, Helios Care. Social Eats Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness & support to local non-profit, Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

ANNIVERSARY—8 a.m. Community Conversations, a networking group for people interested in Oneonta’s past, present and future, celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special address by Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek. Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-8483.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Homer Folks State Forest, Oneonta, with hike leaders Jendy Murphy and Paul Wehren. (518) 605-5642 or visit susqadk.org

STUDENT EXHIBIT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit features two- and three-dimensional artworks by the 1st and 4th graders inspired by the students’ study of Native cultures. Exhibit runs through Sunday, June 4. Reception to be held Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. Admission, $8/adult. Amphitheater, Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/figure-drawing/2023-05-09/