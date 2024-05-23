HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 24

Theatrical Production of

‘It Can’t Happen Here’

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Also held 5/25, with a matinee on 5/26 at 2 p.m. Continues 5/31 and 6/1 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 6/2. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

GENERAL CLINTON CANOE REGATTA—Held through 5/26. Be a part of the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race as a paddler or a spectator. The 70-mile race begins at Brookwood Point on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and continues down the Susquehanna River to General Clinton Park in Bainbridge. This event has grown to include a 5K run, shorter canoe races, carnival rides, a wrestling tournament and much more. Full schedule at canoeregatta.org/events.php

LECTURE—7:30 a.m. “Inaugural David S. Svahn Humanities in Medicine Memorial Lecture.” Presented by cardiologist and storyteller Dr. Michael LaCombe. Attend in person or online via Zoom. Clark Auditorium, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3456 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Bassett.Network

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gravestone Workshops: Learn How to Clean and Repair.” No experience/equipment necessary. Morris Historical Society at the Harmony Cemetery, 164 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/767209793411316/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3192365357562402

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15-minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore over rotini, Italian-blend vegetables and frosted cupcakes. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. All ages welcome. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

NETWORKING—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Networking Night at Barnyard Swing.” Friendly mini-golf competition, great conversations and valuable connections. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at Barnyard Swing Miniature Golf, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber

AUTHOR TALK—6 p.m. “Blood Sweat Tears: The Power of Women+ On Trail.” Presented by Bethany Adams, trailrunner/mountaineer and the first woman to achieve “100 Fastest Known Time” trail records. The Tepee, 7632 State Route 20, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3987 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTepee1950

FESTIVAL—6-8 p.m. “Cherry Valley Spring into Summer Festival.” Vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, village wide garage sales and more. Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Fridays.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week, featuring Freelance Armstrong. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-9:30 p.m. “Off the Record.” $7 cover fee. Food menu available. Open to the public. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

DRIVE-IN MOVIE—Dusk, gates open at 7 p.m. Double feature of “IF” (PG) followed by “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (PG13). Fees apply. Food available. Rain or shine. Continues 5/25 and 5/26. Unadilla Drive-In, 1706 State Highway 7, Unadilla. (607) 369-2000 or visit https://www.facebook.com/unadilladrivein

