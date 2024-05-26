HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 27

Memorial Day Parades, Barbecues and More

PARADE—9 a.m. “Gilbertsville Memorial Day Observance.” Kicks off at the Old School with the GMU marching band and proceeds up Bloom Street to Brookside Cemetery for a memorial ceremony. Finishes on Commercial and Spring streets, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/777653982/

PARADE—9 a.m. “Town of Hartwick Memorial Day Parade.” Line-up is at Weeks Road, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

PARADE—9:30 a.m. Laurens Memorial Day Parade. Active and retired military march with members of the Laurens American Legion. Line up at Laurens Town Hall, Brook Street, Laurens. (607) 432-6314 or e-mail yreckert@yahoo.com

PARADE—10 a.m. Cherry Valley Memorial Day Parade. Steps off from intersection of Main and Church streets and proceeds down Alden Street for a memorial service in the Cherry Valley Cemetery. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

SERVICE—11 a.m. “Memorial Day Service.” Followed by veterans open house at the Oneonta Vets Club. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

PARADE—11 a.m. Cooperstown remembers its fallen soldiers. Parade includes the Cooperstown High School band, local fire departments, other local organizations. Followed by memorial service with keynote speaker Dr. Joon Shim, more. Kicks off from the Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8282.

CHICKEN BBQ—11 a.m. to sold out. “Memorial Day Barbecue.” Includes spring raffle drawing. Fees apply. American Legion Post 616, Richfield Springs Vets Club, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-9924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/HPS-Post616-100064752966604/

CHICKEN BBQ—Noon until sold out. “Vet’s Club Memorial Day Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply, take-out only. First come, first served, no pre-orders. Drive through for pick-up, Enter the back alley on County Route 11, exit onto Route 205. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

PARADE—1:30 p.m.; line-up at 1 p.m. Celebrate Memorial Day. Featuring local clubs, businesses, organizations and more. Includes free water and hotdogs in the park. Town of Burlington. (607) 965-8649 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100061274764999

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR