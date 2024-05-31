HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Community Invited for

SUNY-O Planetarium Shows

PLANETARIUM—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Community Day at the SUNY Oneonta Planetarium.” Three free shows. First come, first serve. Start times are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, basement of Perna Science Building, West Dormitory Road, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Weaver and the Witch Queen” by Genevieve Gornichec and discuss on 6/20 at 4 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK GROUP—Intergenerational Book Club will be reading “Only This Beautiful Moment” by Abdi Nazemian, then come together for pizza and discussion on 6/28 at 3 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RACE—7 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2024 Race the Lake Marathon and Half Marathon.” Registration required. $65/person for the Marathon. Presented by Clark Sports Center. Begins/ends at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-race-the-lake-marathon-half-marathon/

YARD SALE—8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore 30+ sales and find unique items. Individual hours may vary. Village of Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownYardSales/

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GARDEN—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Annual Plant Sale. Perennials and indoor plants. Raffle drawing at 1. Includes bake sale, homemade soup, hotdogs and more, presented by the Garden Club of Richfield Springs. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs.

GARDEN—9 a.m. to noon. Oneonta Federated Garden Club Flower and Plant Sale. Perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and house plants. Huntington Park, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Trail Training.” Hiking trail maintenance with Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Meet at parking area on Arnold Lake Road. Arnold Lake State Forest, 767 County Road 46, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/trail-training

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “UUSO Annual Book and Plant Sale.” Huge selection of used books, movies, music and a large variety of plants. Bag sale at noon. All welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Color and Composition: Workshop with Ashley Norwood Cooper.” 2-day workshop where participants use collage and direct painting to explore color and composition in art. Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

PRIDE—2-7 p.m. “Pridefest 2024: Follow the Rainbow Home.” Family-friendly parade, drag shows, live music, dance performances, kids’ activities, food, more. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “In Quest of an Ideal.” Featuring the “Don Quixote Suite” by Telemann, “Concerto for Oboe and Violin” by Bach and “Three Mannheim Symphonies” by Stamitz. Tickets, $44.52. Performed by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra at Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreco.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis. General admission, $20. Continues with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 6/2. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

