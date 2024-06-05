HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Seniors and Caregivers invited for

presentation at Fenimore Art Museum

PRESENTATION—2-4 p.m. “Creative Aging.” Art, storytelling and conversation with Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello from Memory Maker. Designed for older adults, people living with memory loss and their care partners. Open to all. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FUNDRAISER—7 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. The Gatehouse Coffee Shop, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

FINANCE—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Coffee and Commerce: Financial Planning for All.” $5/non-member. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in the KW Training Room, 31 Main Street, Suite 2, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-coffee-commerce-financial-planning-for-all-ages-1111

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read to children. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SUPPORT GROUP—10:30 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Presented by Helios Care at FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham and cheese cold plate, cottage cheese, three-bean salad and carnival cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 4 p.m. Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Treasury of Blessings: Weekly Practice Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Thursday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Games & Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DANCE—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Summer Kickoff Dance!” with The Arc Otsego. Cookie bar, drinks and music by Tom King. Preceded by annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Fees apply. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or visit https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

LECTURE—7-8 p.m. “The Subversive Self-Portrait: Banksy’s ‘Haight Street Rat’ and Beyond.” Live Zoom lecture with Dr. Leesa Rittlemann. Suggested donation, $10. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR