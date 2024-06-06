HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Contradance at Hyde Hall

CONTRADANCE—7-10 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Bog Hollow, with Garry Aney calling. Suggested donations apply. Wood barn at Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

TEEN BOOK CLUB—Group chooses a book to read and then discuss on the third Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Free, snacks provided. This month, read “Legend” by Marie Lu for the meeting on 6/19 at 4:30 p.m. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314, ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Tick & Mosquito Yard Treatments” and “Mosquito Repellent Plants Myth.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education

OUTDOORS—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Forest of the Dozen Dads.” Otsego County Conservation Educator Shelby MacLeish leads a walk to learn about common trees, flowers and animals. Registration required. Forest of the Dozen Dads, 325 Blacks Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-forest-of-dozen-dads

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. All ages welcome. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “Collage.” Featuring works of Angela Bornn, Anda Stelian and Melissa Tevere. Includes food and live music. First Friday event. Show runs through 6/30. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

POTTERY—5-6:30 p.m. “Free Fridays.” Demonstration of throwing plates on the wheel. Participants receive two balls of clay to craft two items, then select one of the creations to be fired and glazed. Guidance and instruction provided as needed. Pre-registration required. Open to adults and children aged 8-15 with adult supervision. First come, first served. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSmithyCooperstown/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Art in Bloom.” Floral arrangements created by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club to complement artwork on display. Continues 6/8 and 6/9 from noon to 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

WOMEN—5:30 p.m. “Free Women’s Self-defense Class.” Women’s Self Defense Oneonta Jiu Jitsu Academy, 16 South Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-9909 or visit https://www.facebook.com/selfdefenseforwomenojja

OUTDOORS—5:30-7 p.m. “BIPOC Adventure Group: Sober Happy Hour.” Interest meeting with refreshments. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Kiwanis Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/bipoc-adventure-group-sober-happy-hour

PARK—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel, ice cream, local vendors. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring Double Barreled. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Presented by Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri on “The Pirates of Penzance.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Anastasia.” Anya’s journey from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of 1920s Paris as she searches for home, love and family. Also showing 6/8 with a matinee at 3 p.m. on 6/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

