HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 11

OPENING DAY – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join the community for day of crafts, food, music to celebrate the area and the opening for the summer season. Meet community organizations, enjoy tours of the State Park, meet the Rolling Meadows Clydesdales, learn with Utica ZooMobile, relax with Springfield Reads, more. Free, open to the public. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

CRAFT FESTIVAL – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Friendship Craft Festival returns after a 2 year hiatus. Find hand made gifts for those special people in your life from local vendors, artisans, and crafters. Sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting. Spring Park, Scenic Route 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553 or visit festivalnet.com/26292/Richfield-Springs-New-York/Craft-Shows/Friendship-Craft-Festival

PICKLEBALL – 8 a.m. start. Sign up for fun tournament at the new courts. There will be divisions for casual and more competitive players. Test your skill, meet new pickleballers, and have a fun morning. Cost, $25/person. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

FOREST REBIRTH HIKE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a hike to a state forest where a spruce plantation was logged 2 years ago. Hike and learn about how nature restores itself. Meet at main parking area on Conservation Road. Basswood Pond State Forest, 500 Conservation Rd., Burlington. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/forest-rebirth-basswood-pond/

MEET THE MAKERS – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop in new emporium to meet the makers behind their selection of locally sourced art, craft, food, & beverages. Will include samples, outdoor activities, demonstrations & more. Pickin’ Patch Emporium, 7487 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland. 607-638-6086 or visit www.facebook.com/ThePickinPatchEmporium/

PAPER SHREDDING – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring that extra paper in your life that’s too dangerous to just get rid of, and shred it with Confidata. Outside the Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

YOGA WORKSHOP – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join Helios Care for the next event in their Healing Grief Series. This time, learn the exercise of Qi Gong, a traditional chinese practice of exercise and breath control. Attendees will learn to use breath-work and exercise to help manage overwhelming emotions from grief. Free, space limited. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

EXHIBIT TOUR – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

ART TRAIL – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ‘On The Trail Of Art’ woodland exhibit to feature works by professional and student artists from the Butternut Valley installed on a hiking trail. Parking is on Conservation road. Free, open to the public. Basswood State Park, 500 Conservation Rd., Burlington. Visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org

MEET ME ON MAIN – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed for live music performances, vendors, outdoor dining, and more to welcome back the college students to our town. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-376-7599 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Join Arm-Of-The-Sea Puppet Theater for a fun and educational performance ‘Dirt: The Secret Life Of Soil.’ Performance will combine science and art to explore the ground beneath our feet. Held outdoors, bring your own lawn seating and sun protection. Check ahead in case of inclement weather. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd,. East Meredith. Visit westkc.org

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 6 – 8:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth for delicious dinner buffet followed by power-point presentation on exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring works by her grandfather. Cost, $115/non-member. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

GARDEN PARTY – 7 – 9 p.m. Enjoy party on the grounds of the Wilber Mansion and explore the galleries filled with art and flower arrangements from the Mansion Show and the Art in Bloom exhibits by the Oneonta Garden Club. Will feature live music from The Wood Shop Project, a beer tasting by local craft breweries, and a raffle splitting the proceeds between CANO and The Vet Crew, a group of Ukrainian veterinarians helping animals displaced by the war. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Join the Startstruk Players for this presentation of ‘Seusical Jr.’ featuring all the beloved character from Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat. Cost, $15/adult. Presented by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. ‘Duo Extempore – Hidden Stories by Nicole Brancato and Evan Jagels’ is an intimate concert where the bass and piano duo explores the hidden stories behind Hyde Hall’s artwork and the portraits of the Clarke family. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org