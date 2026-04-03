TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, April 4

Hunt for Easter Eggs at Hyde Hall

EASTER—11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt featuring the Easter Bunny and more. Free. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

TAXES—9 a.m. VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

GARDENING—9 a.m. to noon. “Seed Sharing Saturdays.” Bring seeds, take seeds, get gardening information at the table. Held each Saturday in April. Come!Unity Garden, Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/239767743144776

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Blacksmithing Workshop for Beginners.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2296864694141143/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EASTER—10 a.m. Community Egg Hunt. Gym, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 2/21, 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Donors receive free T-shirt while supplies last. Shineman Chapel, Celebration Room, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. redcrossblood.org

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EASTER—10:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Open to children aged pre-K through third grade. Bring your own basket and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Held rain or shine. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122163203096645962&set=a.122162294156645962

EASTER—11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Open to all ages for fun, treats and surprises. East Worcester Fire Department, 70 Main Street, East Worcester. eastworcesterfd@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1327433699419012&set=a.266024988893227

EASTER—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Free 4×6 photo. Additional packages available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.basspro.com/b/easter

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1567065192089303&set=a.784934640302366

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

GARDENING—2 p.m. “Seed Starting Class.” Free; registration requested. Supplies included. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=581922&PK=

WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Bedazzle a Book Cover.” Registration required. Bring your own book. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1492562705817935/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1819594638712956/1819594678712952/?active_tab=about

COOKING—5:30 p.m. “Learn To Make Pasta.” Presented by Bella’s Hen House and Farm Stand. Fees apply; registration required. Bring your own long container, hand towel and pizza cutter. Bainbridge Community Center, 5 Prospect Street, Bainbridge. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1619317256023684&set=gm.966499322705163&idorvanity=375683008453467

DANCE—6-9 p.m. Off The Record, performing live oldies and rock and roll. Fees apply. Oneonta American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1547984200662811&set=a.627844666010107

DANCE—7-9 p.m. “Latin Night with Veronica.” Kicks off with beginner-friendly lesson on basics of salsa, bachata and meringue. Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5303 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1881836215854902/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7 p.m. Performances by “It’s Just Murder,” “Bodied,” “Townsquare Execution” and others. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothilnlspac.org/

WORSHIP—9 p.m. “Holy Saturday: Vigil of Easter.” St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

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