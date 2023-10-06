HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-11-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 11

COMMUNITY CONCERT—3 p.m. The Oneonta Community Concert Band presents “Seize the Day,” conducted by Andrew D. Pease, which imagines making the most of a summer day by spending it on vacation at the beach. Features works such as Patrick J. Burns’ “Seize the Day,” Michael Markowski’s “Sunny-Side Up” followed by David Maslanka’s “Rollo Takes a Walk” (on the beach, musically speaking) and John Philip Sousa’s “Manhattan Beach.” Free, open to the public. Held at the Pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or visit facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

CNY FIBER FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit with fiber artists, producers and other makers of the Central New York region. Find material for your next project, learn new techniques, buy finished items and pick up new skills at this two-day festival. Butternut Hill Campground, 6893 State Route 20, Bouckville. (315) 899-7792 or visit cnyfiberarts.org

WALK WITH PRIDE—1 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for a fun walk on the Catskill Scenic Trail. Free parking and water provided. Meet at the Railroad Depot, Railroad Avenue, Stamford. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

10TH ANNIVERSARY – 7 p.m. Jillian’s Dance Arts presents “Celebrating a Decade of Dance: Our Diamond Anniversary.” It’s an extravaganza you don’t want to miss, as the talented students put on their best show yet. Showing at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-2812 or visit foothillspac.org