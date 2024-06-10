HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Children’s Activities at

The Farmers’ Museum

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Structured learning environment for children aged 3-4 to explore the museum with an educator and participate in games, dances, and craft activities. Held Tuesdays through 6/25. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-spring/2024-06-11/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jendy Murphy at (507) 607-5642 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is Salisbury steak, rice pilaf, squash and pudding parfait. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WEBINAR—Noon. “How To’s: Livestock Operations (Not a Petting Zoo).” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

MEDITATION—5-6 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “PTSD Awareness Seminar.” Featuring special guest Ludwig the therapy dog, offering support to anyone who needs it. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Financial Bootcamp for Parents.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive 3-year booster. Edmeston Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR