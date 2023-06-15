HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 16

OUTDOOR GAMES – 12:30-8 p.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games., featuring speed climbing, log burling, lumberjack team relays, and bounce houses and climbing walls for the kids. Continues all weekend with the lumberjack competition, cornhole tournament, youth log rolling, more. Alden Field Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. nathanwaterfield@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/northeastqualifier

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Bassett Hall Auditorium at the corner of Beaver and Pioneer Streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3701 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

TECH CLASS—9 a.m. “Online Safety and Security on the WWW.” Learn techniques for using the Internet safely and protecting your personal information and passwords. Taught by Tam Rutenber, certified Google education trainer. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. for assistance with devices; Google/Gmail account required. Classes are free with a suggested donation of $10 to Angel Network of Cooperstown. Freight Wheel Café, 3097 Co. Rt. 11, Hartwick.

NATURE HIKE—Noon to 1:30 p.m. Explore the Emmons Pond nature trail in early summer. Visit the pond, identify trees, play games and watch for birds. Geared for homeschoolers but all are welcome. Free, open to the public. Registration required. Hosted by Otsego County Conservation Association at Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 While Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-hike-emmons-pond-bog/

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. All ages are invited for a fun afternoon to make a kaleidescope. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

THEATER—6:30 p.m. Enjoy this production by the Mountain View Players of “Tales of Love and Transformation.” Admission, $5. Presented by the Mountain View Wellness Center and The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 895-6032.

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get together for music a bonfire, and some beer. This week, enjoy rock, Soul, and alternative country music performed by the Bourbon & Branch band. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Come out for a fun night of jazz music with Rich Mollin. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

AUDITION—7:30 p.m. Women and girls in their teens to late 80s are invited to try out for this production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron. No preparation necessary. Sides provided. Held by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit foothillspac.org