HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 17

COMMUNITY NIGHT – 4 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy a night of free food, check out some local vendors, and have fun with the family and friends. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200 or visit www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

ALUMNI WEEKEND – All Day. Students, alumni, family, and friends of Hartwick College are invited for a fun weekend on campus and at pine lake where there will be activities like tours, the kickoff party, boating at Pine Lake, karaoke, and much more. Hartwick College, Oneonta. 888-HARTWICK or visit hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month.

Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Albany Dutchmen. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.