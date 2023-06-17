HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO 06-18-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 18

FATHERS DAY FISHING – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited for a fun day fishing with Dad. No license required, loaner rods provided. There will also be a large aquarium featuring local species, a raffle, more. Neahwa Park Pond, Oneonta. facebook.com/DaveBrandtTU

MEMORIAL DUCK HUNT—All day. Keep your eyes open. Hidden throughout Cooperstown will be a collection of rubber duckies for the children to find and adopt (or gift for Father’s Day). Part of the collection of the recently deceased Kernan Cross, CCS Class of ’65, this duck hunt continues his game of hiding his collection of ducks for friends and strangers. Happy hunting!

OUTDOOR GAMES – 9 a.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games continues, featuring the lumberjack competition finals, craft vendors and concessions, cornhole competition, more. Alden Field Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. nathanwaterfield@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/northeastqualifier

SUMMER SUNDAYS—1-3 p.m. Enjoy an exhibit of the diaries of Henry Wilcox and the Swart-Wilcox Barn Project, part of the I Love NY “Path Through History” trail. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. swhousemuseum@gmail.com or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents acclaimed pianist Andreas Klein performing a program of works by Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and Prokofiev. Admission by donation, suggested $12. Masks encouraged. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (518) 918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

LECTURE—3 p.m. Learn about the only paid female keeper of a water-bound lighthouse on the East Coast during her time (1848-1931). Kate Gortler Walker worked the Robin’s Reef lighthouse in the upper New York Bay, where she rescued mariners, raised a family and tended the light by hand. Admission, $10; refreshments available. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit windfalldutchbarn.com

PRIDE CONCERT—4 p.m. Celebrate the talents of local LGBT+ artists in a concert, “Happy Sad Music—Emerging Voices Pride Fest,” featuring indie music performers Awksymoron, Chris Riffle and Moppy. Bring your own seating for outdoor concert. General admission, $10. The West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org