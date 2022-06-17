HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 18

DOG SHOW – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the entire family out for a fun day with the dogs. Register to show off your four-legged friend in classes ranging from smallest to biggest to best costume and more. There will also be vendors, food truck, children’s activities, and more for the two-legged family members. Entry fee, $15 includes a bandanna & registration for 1 class. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547 8111 or visit www.sqspca.org/ultimutt-dog-show/





PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages, more to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cost, $9/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

BIRDING WALK – 8 – 10 a.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a bird walk around the mill pond, in conjunction with Exploration Days at the mill. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

MOTORCYCLE RUN – 10 a.m. Oneonta American Legion Riders will ride in the 5th annual ‘Vets for Pets’ Motorcycle run to support Susquehanna SPCA and the Superheroes Humane Society. Register between 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. Ride starts at 10. All riders/cars welcome, open to the public. Cost, $20/participant. Will also feature a chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, food, and more. Starts from The American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit alrpost259.org/vets-for-pets-run

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join OCCA and the community to pull the highly invasive water chestnut and European Frog-Bit, 2 species that threaten to clog our waterways and take over our ecosystems, from the waters of Silver Lake. Only OCCA canoes will be allowed so sign up early. Bring sunscreen, water, a hat, and dress to get wet and muddy. Lunch will be provided. Meet at 162 Shore Drive, New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-5/

OPENING RECEPTION – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate the opening of new exhibit ‘Remembering Oneonta in the 1960s’ about an era of expansion, modernization, and social and cultural growth in Oneonta. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Clearing out books this spring? Donate them to your local library for the summer books sale. Side Entrance, Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

IMPROV DANCE – 11:30 a.m. Bring the kids aged 8 – 18 for fun workshop in improvisational dance. Participants will learn to move through a space as a physical body and as an ensemble with games based on contact improve, modern dance. Free, registration required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/songbird-sessions-intro-to-improvisational-dance/

HERBAL WORKSHOP – 1 – 4 p.m. Learn how to stock your medicine cabinet with balms and salves from natural ingredients to care for everything from bruises to cuts to sore muscles and more. Cost, $80/non-member. Recommended for ages 14+. Bring apron/clothes that can get dirty, close-toed shoes. Limited seats, registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/balms-and-salves-workshop/

ADVISORY GROUP – 1 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited to join library group for a fun potluck picnic. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

MUSIC HISTORY – 2 p.m. Explore ‘A World of Ragtime’ with Actor-singer Byron Nilsson and pianist Malcolm Kogut as they perform a delightful program of songs and piano solos that capture the spirit of the ragtime era of the 1910s. Free, open to the public. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a locally grown dinner from 5:30 – 6:30 and then musical performance with the grammy winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet. Tickets, $25/person. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit originscafe.org/#greenhouse

DANCE – 7:30 p.m. Lokasparśa Dance Projects presents ‘Still/Together’ choreographed by Artistic Director clyde forth of Jefferson, NY. The work explores unnoticed connections, stillness, time, and light, incorporating video projection and vocal/text elements within the dance. Indoors, limited seating. Tickets, $25 at the door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

DANCE – 8 p.m. Join the Lake Arts Project for performance ‘Becoming Whole’ in which community groups and art educators come together to use art as a healing tool. Cost, $18 general admission. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 NY-205, Mount Vision, Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/the-visionary-29423729365

MOVIE NIGHT – Dusk. Join the Richfield Springs Library and Community center for a movie in the park. This month is a viewing of ‘Cars.’ Make a box to watch the movie in like in a drive in movie theater. The best cars could win a prize. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/