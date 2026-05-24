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TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 25

Cooperstown Memorial Day Parade

PARADE—11 a.m. kick-off; gathers at 10:30 a.m. Local veteran units march up Main Street to the county building, where they hold a ceremony to pay homage to the soldiers who are no longer with us. Kicks off from the Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8282.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the monthly “Veterans Free Dinner.” Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. Open to the community for a fee. Held at 6 p.m. on 5/27 at the Oneonta Elk’s Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122167717964895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

PARADE—10 a.m.; line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Laurens Town Hall on Brook Street. “Laurens Memorial Day Parade.” Parade marches  on Main Street to the Memorial Ceremony at the Laurens Village Cemetery, Gilbert Lake Road, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1368953648596468&set=a.547798024045372

PARADE—10 a.m. Cherry Valley Memorial Day Parade. Followed by a memorial service in the Cherry Valley Cemetery. Then chicken barbecue at the Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar. Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

GARDENING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plant Sale with Roaming Roots Farm. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1704029994121649/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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