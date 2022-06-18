HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 19

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – 1 – 6 p.m. Celebrate the emancipation of the last American slaves with a festival featuring a full day of Black culture, food, music, performances, and art. There will also be bounce house, face painting, gallery displays, and food from Oneonta’s local black businesses. There will also be organizations and services available to provide educational opportunities. It’s a fun day for the whole family to celebrate freedom. Field #5, Neahwa Park, (15 James Georgeson Ave.), Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

GARDEN TOUR – 11 a.m. Enjoy self-guided tour around the county and get an insider look at how local garden enthusiasts have enhanced their outdoor environments. Cost, $25/vehicle, proceeds go to the West Kortright Center. Begins near East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/2022-landscape-garden-tour/

FISHING CLINIC – 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Bring the kids out to learn about catch and release fishing with the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Free, includes Kids Fishing Derby. Hodges Pond, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-clinic-at-neahwa-park/

BACKYARD WEEDS – 1 – 4 p.m. Learn about the many uses of the weeds that grow in our back yards ranging from medical and culinary to the cosmetic and practical. Learn the history of the plants and how to identify them on a weed walk around the museum. Followed by a workshop and taste testing of teas and herbal treats made from these plants. Cost, $65/non-member. Limited seats, registration required. The Farmers’ Museum Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/backyard-weeds-workshop/

MUSIC – 3 p.m. Join the Tesla Quartet with David Kaplan on piano for performance of works by Beethoven, Shaw and Brahms. Presented by The Friends of Music of Stamford at the Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org