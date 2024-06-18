Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Cooperstown Celebrates Juneteenth

JUNETEENTH—Noon. “Cooperstown Juneteenth Celebration.” Music, poetry, personal testimony, history, children’s activities and more. Light refreshments served. Front Lawn, First Presbyterian Church, Corner of Pioneer and Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 431-3296.

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read children a story. For kids aged 1-7. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey divan, egg noodles, peas and pineapple. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OUTDOORS—1-3:05 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Emmons Pond Bog.” Kids learn about trees and flora while rambling through the woods. Expect mud. Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-emmons-pond-bog-1

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/ 

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SPORT—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Outdoor Bullseye Shoot.” Practice marksmanship for a chance to win. Held rain or shine. Fees apply. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub

WORKSHOP—5-8 p.m. “Learn Block Printing.” Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. Annual picnic featuring Brooks BBQ. Bring a dish to pass, table setting and a drink. Walk the lake and mingle with Adirondack Mountain Club members. Briggs Pavilion, Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

