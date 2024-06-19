HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Free Swimming Lesson Event

at Clark Sports Center

SAFETY—3:30-4 p.m. “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.” Global drowning prevention program. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, song and activities to promote school readiness. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

READING—9:30 a.m. “Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time.” Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SUPPORT GROUP—10:30 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Presented by Helios Care at FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is egg salad cold plate, marinated beets, coleslaw and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Connections Book Group with Heather: Find a Summer Read.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

MUSIC ON MAIN—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Yolanda Bush, Wyatt Ambrose and Evan Jagels bring their talents together to celebrate Juneteenth. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-yolanda-bush-wyatt-ambrose-and-evan-jagels/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Treasury of Blessings: Weekly Practice Group.” Held each Thursday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta” featuring Blues Maneuver. Free. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

PARTY—5:30-8 p.m. “2024 Summer Soiree” with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments, and awards. Creekside Station, 3193 State Highway 205, Hartwick. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/calendar/2024-06-01

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FESTIVAL—6 p.m. “Hill People’s Comedy Fest.” Free community improv workshop (aged 21+), followed at 8 by “Local Voices: Stamford Stand-Up Showcase” featuring nationally-touring comic Mia Jackson. Fees apply. Continues thru 6/22. The Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-hill-peoples-comedy-fest-tickets-893846748687

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Presented by Conductor Kelly Kuo and Director Alison Moritz discussing “Elizabeth Cree.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/

POETRY—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon.” An evening with Leslie Berliant (poetry and nonfiction). Literary reading series for local writers held each Third Thursday through June. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

