HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

POTLUCK COOKING – 5:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler to learn to make some simple dishes for a picnic or a potluck. Children aged 8+ are welcome. Registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/06/15/your-new-favorite-picnic-or-potluck-dishes



BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program for a women focused online job fair. Free. Presented by The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison & Oneida, Chenango, Delaware & Otsego. Visit www.working-solutions.org/events/eventdetail/166/-/women-in-apprenticeship-and-nontraditional-occupations-wanto-grant-virtual-job-fair

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Popular children’s author David Kelly will discuss his newest book, ‘The Atlanta Alibi,’ the 18th book in his Ballpark Mysteries series. Free, presented in-person and virtually. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dan-taylor?date=0

FIGURE DRAWING – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice your still life sketching skills with a live model. Hosted by artist Jonathan Pincus. Cost, $15 donation. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html