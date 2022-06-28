HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

POTLUCK COOKING – 5:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler to learn to make some simple dishes for a picnic or a potluck. Children aged 8+ are welcome. Registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/06/15/your-new-favorite-picnic-or-potluck-dishes

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Support your local library, purchase used books from the annual Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. Features wide variety of books from fiction to craft books, children’s books, and non-fiction. Held on the Fair Street side of The Cooperstown Village Library, Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Join author Robert Fitts to discuss his lavishly illustrated book, ‘An Illustrated Introduction to Japanese Baseball Cards.’ Free, presented in-person and virtually. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dan-taylor?date=0

FIGURE DRAWING – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice your still life sketching skills with a live model. Hosted by artist Jonathan Pincus. Cost, $15 donation. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.