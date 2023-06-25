HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 26

TROLLEY TALK – 6:30 p.m. “The Otsego County Trolley Line” by Jim Loudon, presented by the Westford Historical Society. Westford Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford. Visit FB page at facebook.com/groups/150865365101863/

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich, tossed salad and no-bake cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit sqspca.org